$10K worth of wedding equipment stolen in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Yazoo County deputies need your help tracking down the people responsible for stealing more than $10,000 worth of wedding equipment.

Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Terry Gann tells WJTV that a trailer was stolen out of Kosciusko about a week ago from the Lola Cagle Event Company.

Inside the trailer was wedding equipment that the company uses for its events. We’re told the Kosciusko Police Department is investigating the theft.

Investigator Gann said authorities found the trailer, but none of the contents were inside the trailer.

Authorities are still looking for the stolen items.

Anyone with information that can help investigators with this case, contact authorities.