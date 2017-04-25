18-wheeler, SUV crash on MS 22 in Madison County

UPDATE: MHP says the accident has been cleared.
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Madison County involving an 18-wheeler.
According to MHP Cpl. Eric Henry, the crash happened on MS 22 at Knowles Road around 11:55 a.m.
Authorities said the 18-wheeler was headed eastbound on Highway 22 and a GMC Yukon was headed West. Cpl. Henry said the Yukon veered into the eastbound lane and hit the 18-wheeler.
Both drivers were taken to he hospital. Cpl. Henry said the driver of the SUV had to be airlifted.
At last check, part of the roadway was still blocked.