18-wheeler, SUV crash on MS 22 in Madison County

UPDATE: MHP says the accident has been cleared.

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Madison County involving an 18-wheeler.

According to MHP Cpl. Eric Henry, the crash happened on MS 22 at Knowles Road around 11:55 a.m.

Authorities said the 18-wheeler was headed eastbound on Highway 22 and a GMC Yukon was headed West. Cpl. Henry said the Yukon veered into the eastbound lane and hit the 18-wheeler.

Both drivers were taken to he hospital. Cpl. Henry said the driver of the SUV had to be airlifted.

At last check, part of the roadway was still blocked.

@MississippiDOT two vehicle accident involving a 18 wheeler on MS 22 near Knowles Rd in Madison Co. Roadway partially blocked use caution. pic.twitter.com/XhJsW8h5Oj — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) April 25, 2017