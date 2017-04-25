4 arrested in connection with shooting dog during Warren County house burglary

Related Coverage Family dog killed in home burglary

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Warren County authorities have arrested four teenagers in connection with three recent house burglaries. During one of the incidents, a dog was shot and killed, authorities said.



Sheriff Martin Pace said four juveniles were taken into custody Monday. They are charged with three counts of residential burglary and one count of animal cruelty.

The first burglary happened around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies went to a home on Rancho Road to investigate a burglary. Sheriff Pace said the family’s dog was shot during the burglary. He said several items were stolen, including electronics.

Sunday, deputies went to a home on Bovina Cut Off Road after a family’s home was broken into. We’re told that three guns, prescriptions, and some old coins were stolen.

Sheriff Pace said deputies were still on the scene investigating that burglary when they received a call about another burglary that happened on Warriors Trail. Officials said a small electronic device was stolen.

Witnesses told deputies that they saw an older model black Ford Expedition in the area.

Sheriff Pace said they put surveillance video on their Facebook page and they received a tip about the identity of one of the suspects.

Deputies served search warrants and located the Ford Expedition. They were also able to find most of the stolen items. They are still looking for the firearms taken from the Bovina Cut Off Road home.

The four juveniles were taken into custody Monday. Three of the teens are 17 years old, and the fourth suspect is 16, Sheriff Pace said.

The animal cruelty charge is a misdemeanor, and the burglary charges are felonies.