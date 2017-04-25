Alex Deaton’s preliminary hearing rescheduled in Kansas

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The hearing for a man accused in two Mississippi murders and crimes in other states has been pushed back.

Kansas authorities said Alex Deaton’s preliminary hearing has been rescheduled to June 2, 2017.

The date has been pushed back because the Assistant Attorney General Steve Wilhoft, who was assigned to the case, died from injuries he received in a car accident.

Officials said the Kansas Attorney General’s Office has assigned another assistant attorney general to the case.

The 28-year-old was wanted in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson. Robinson was found dead at the Vineyard at Castlewoods in Brandon, Mississippi on Friday, February 24, 2017. Authorities believe that she was strangled to death.

The same morning Robinson was found, a woman jogging in the Castlewoods neighborhood was also shot. Deaton is accused in this incident, as well as a murder investigation in Neshoba County.

69-year-old Brenda Pinter was shot and killed at Dixon Baptist Church on the night of February 23.

Deaton left the state and was named the suspect in crimes in New Mexico and Kansas.

New Mexico authorities said he allegedly kidnapped a couple near a hiking trail. Police say the victims were held at gunpoint and forced inside of the trunk.The victims were shot during the struggle.

Deaton is also accused of shooting a store clerk in Kansas and stealing a black Cadillac.

He was captured in Kansas during a chase and fiery crash.