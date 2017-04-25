ATV thefts in Pike County

By Published:
Photo: Pike County Sheriff's Dept. Facebook Page

 

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Pike County authorities are warning residents about recent ATV thefts in the area.

The sheriff’s department said two ATVs were taken from a home on Wardlaw Road and another one was taken from Spencer Road.

Spencer Rd. Anyone that has information on these crimes or any other crimes, please call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767 or Crime Stoppers 601-684-0033.

Investigators would like to remind residents to take to photograph and write down the Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) from their property.

 

