Bicentennial edition of Mississippi Blue Book available

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Bicentennial edition of the Blue Book is now ready for distribution.

The Blue Book is the  State’s Official and Statistical Register.

“Mississippi has come so far in its first 200 years.  The faces lining the introductory pages of the Blue Book illustrate our resilience, growth, and progress,” Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said.

The most recent Blue Book includes information on state and county officials, government agencies, boards and commissions, and election returns.

 

The digital version of the Blue Book is available on the Secretary of State’s website. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s