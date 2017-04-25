Bicentennial edition of Mississippi Blue Book available

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Bicentennial edition of the Blue Book is now ready for distribution.

The Blue Book is the State’s Official and Statistical Register.

“Mississippi has come so far in its first 200 years. The faces lining the introductory pages of the Blue Book illustrate our resilience, growth, and progress,” Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said.

The most recent Blue Book includes information on state and county officials, government agencies, boards and commissions, and election returns.

The digital version of the Blue Book is available on the Secretary of State’s website.