JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9 PM on Monday.

It happened at Sprint Mart Gas Station at 4405 Robinson Road.

Thomas Rawlings was shot once in the right shoulder by Suspect Greg Johnson.

Rawlings was taken to UMMC with injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

Police are still searching for Johnson.

There is no motive at this time.