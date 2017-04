JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Gov. Phil Bryant has called a special session to complete the budget.

Bryant posted on his Facebook page that the session has been called for June.

“In the interest of providing proper notice to taxpayers and to members of the Legislature, I am announcing that the special session to complete the budget for fiscal year 2018 will be June 5.”

The Attorney General’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Transportation still need budgets for the upcoming fiscal year.