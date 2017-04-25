Horse sexually abused heading to new home

Related Coverage Horse recovering after being sexually abused, mutilated

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An abused mini horse is heading to her forever home this week.

Willow was rescued by the Mississippi Animal Rescue League after she was found locked in a storage room.

She was underweight, her tail had been cut off, and she had been sexually abused. However, she is back on her hooves and heading to a new home.

“It’s a dream home for us for her, after all, she has been through,” said Debra Boswell of MARL. “We will never have to worry about Willow again and what she is going through. She is just a precious little life who’s been through so much. We’re very grateful Kim has chosen to adopt her from us.”

Willow will be living at Black Beauty Ranch in Texas.