1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Marion Dunbar Street

UPDATE: Police said one person is dead after being shot on Marion Dunbar Street in Jackson.

According to JPD, a second victim is stable and was taken to the hospital.

JPD said the victims were in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Police are looking for a white Ford Crown Victoria with a spare tire on the rear passenger side.

The motive is unknown at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting, contact the police department.

Police searching for white Ford CV with spare tire on rear passenger. BM suspect, 6'2, 180 fired several shots into this red Chevy vehicle. pic.twitter.com/lgmf4cGINv — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 25, 2017

One male is deceased. Female stable and transported for medical treatment. Victims were in a vehicle at the time of shooting. No motive. https://t.co/4vhCdjKSlt — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 25, 2017

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a shooting on Marion Dunbar Street.

JPD said two people were injured.

JPD on the scene of a shooting in the 2900 blk. of Marion Dunbar St. Two victims injured. More information from PIO on scene. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 25, 2017

