Man accused in Jackson capital murder case sentenced on drug charges in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man has been sentenced to 30 years after pleading guilty to possessing twenty pounds of marijuana.

District Attorney Michael Guest said Christopher Craig Bennett was arrested in February 2016 during a traffic stop.

On February 12, 2016, the Ridgeland Police Department stopped the car driven by Christopher Bennet for a routine traffic stop.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he could smell marijuana. The officer asked for and received consent to search Bennett’s vehicle.

During the search, a pistol was found along with an assault rifle. When the officer went to search the trunk Bennet, who had provided consent for the search, became nervous.

The officer found a blue bean bag that had twenty-one pound Ziploc bags of marijuana.

Guest said that Bennett is also facing a capital murder charge in Hinds County for the death of Chivas McElveen. He was shot multiple times on May 9, 2016. Bennett is set for trial on July 10, 2017, in front of Judge Tommie Green.

“We must continue to aggressively prosecute violent drug dealer like Bennett,” said Guest.”Pro-marijuana advocates may say that marijuana is safe and harmless, but those who deal drugs still represent an extreme danger to our community. As prosecutors, from across America, step into courtrooms tomorrow, most of the crimes they will be prosecuting will be in some fashion related to illegal drugs.”

“Madison and Rankin’s counties are no exception to the dangers drugs cause. I have personally seen many lives and families torn apart by drug abuse. As we continue to fight this problem, we must partner with law enforcement, schools and the community to educate and bring awareness to the harm that illegal drugs often cause.”