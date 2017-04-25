Mississippi State to spend $2M on new stadium sound system

The Associated Press
Mississippi State "Cowbell Yell" at Davis Wade Stadium, WJTV Photo

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi State University wants to replace the sound system at its football stadium.

The state College Board on Thursday approved a plan to hire an architect to design the estimated $2 million upgrade for Davis Wade Stadium. In documents submitted to trustees, the university says the current sound system causes a delay in people at one end of the stadium being able to hear, as well as an echo. The delay means sound isn’t synchronized with pictures on the stadium’s video board.

Cooke Douglas Farr Lemons Architects will evaluate whether any of the current equipment can be reused.

The new sound system will be paid for with athletic funds. The architects will be paid $133,000.

 

