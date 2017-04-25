NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire at end of 2017 season

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Graphic Credit: AP Graphics

SPORTS ALERT: Hendrick Motorsports says Dale Earnhardt Jr will retire at end of season

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) – Hendrick Motorsports says Dale Earnhardt Jr will retire at end of season.

This is a developing story.  Check back for more details and updated information which will be provided as soon as it is available.

 

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s