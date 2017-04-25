NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire at end of 2017 season

SPORTS ALERT: Hendrick Motorsports says Dale Earnhardt Jr will retire at end of season

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) – Hendrick Motorsports says Dale Earnhardt Jr will retire at end of season.

