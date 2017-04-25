Pike County authorities investigating several house burglaries

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Pike County deputies are investigating several house burglaries.

Authorities said homes had been burglarized on Cole Thomas Road, Brooks Road, J.J. Carter Road, Franks Road, Statham Simmons Road, Moak Road, and Highway 48 Extension.

Officials said the burglaries have all happened within the last week.

Several items were stolen from these locations.

Investigators said residents should keep a photo and record serial numbers for electronics, firearms, power tools, and other items. They said when they have serial numbers, investigators can enter the numbers into the National Crime Information Center and allows law enforcement officers to identify items taken positively.

If anyone has information on these crimes or any other crimes, call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767 or Crime Stoppers 601-684-0033.