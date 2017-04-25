Stolen car recovered in crash on Jayne Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Jackson Police, a stolen car was involved in a two car crash on Jayne Avenue.

It happened before 5 p.m., near the Sanford Street intersection.

Commander Tyree Jones says a gray dodge charger had been carjacked from its owner at Summer Park Apartments on Monday night.

Authorities say an officer spotted the car in the Jayne Avenue area and got behind the driver. “At some point the officer lost sight of the vehicle,” Jones said. He adds the officer asked neighbors what street the driver turned onto. We’re told once the officer turned into Jayne Avenue, the gray dodge charger had already crashed with a red vehicle.

A light pole was also hit and almost broken in half.

Drivers of both vehicles were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

We spoke with the cousin of the driver of the red vehicle who says his cousin had just left from playing basketball at his home and was on the way to the corner store.

We’re working to learn the conditions of both drivers.