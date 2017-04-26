Downed tree causing power outages on Hawthorne Drive and Chickasaw Avenue

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – A downed tree is causing power outages for some residents of Jackson.

The tree, which knocked down power lines, is blocking Hawthorne Drive and Chickasaw Avenue. The Jackson Police Department has the intersection blocked off while crews work to repair the lines and remove the tree.

According to Entergy’s website about 70 homes in the area are affected by power outages. The company estimates that power will be restored to area residents by about 9 o’clock. It is not known, however, exactly when the tree will be removed.

Residents are advised to use extra caution getting around this morning and to avoid any power lines. Those lines could still be active and serious injury or death could be caused by contact with one.