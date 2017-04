JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Internal Revenue Service is auctioning off contents of a medical supply company at the Metrocenter Mall Wednesday.

The items included power wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs, oxygen concentrators, canes, hospital beds, mattresses, show stools, and so much more.

The auction started at 11 a.m.

The minimum aggregate bid for all items was $11,794.80.

For more information about this or other IRS auctions, visit the U.S. Department of Treasury’s website.