Items stolen from Kosciusko storage units; Reward offered for info

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — Kosciusko Police needs help with their investigation several recent burglaries.

According to police, several storage units were broken into over the last several weeks.

Officials said TVs, bedroom furniture, appliances, kitchen tables, shoes, clothes, and a Direct TV satellite box were taken from the Attala Mini Storage Veterans Memorial Drive.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest, in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.