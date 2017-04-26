Jackson neighborhood experience low water pressure due to water main break

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Running water on a Jackson street is causing low water pressure and countless potholes.

The City of Jackson says a leak on Corey Drive and Haynes Street was reported back in February.

We’re told that the leak was repaired, then on April 13th, there was another break in the water line.
The city is working on a lot of similar problems all over the city. This issue has been added to a list of problems to be addressed.

One woman says the leaks are making it hard to get by day to day.

“Low water pressure as far as bathing, cooking, and washing,” said one neighbor. “Then it’s creating a lot of more potholes in the street there.”

The city also told WJTV that the timeline for repairing leaks depends on damage of the leak. We are told crews will look at this leak further in the upcoming days.

