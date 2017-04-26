One shot on McDowell and McFadden, police searching for witness, suspects

By Published: Updated:

UPDATE: 04/26/2017 10:16am JPD Commander Tyree Jones says the victim is in stable condition at this time.  Police are looking for a witness whom they believe went to a nearby fire station and called police.

UPDATE: 04/26/2017 9:57am Jackson Police say the person show was a man who was last listed in stable condition.  His identity has not yet been released but police say he was in a vehicle when he was shot.  An argument led to the shooting.  One or more suspects, they say, left the scene in a brown or gold Ford Taurus.  Anyone with information that may be helpful to police is asked to call.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that took place at McDowell Road and McFadden Road this morning.

The JPD says one person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.  No other information is known at this time.

WJTV is working with authorities to get more information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story.  Check back for updates throughout the morning.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

 

 

 

 

