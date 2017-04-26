One shot on McDowell and McFadden, police searching for witness, suspects

UPDATE: 04/26/2017 10:16am JPD Commander Tyree Jones says the victim is in stable condition at this time. Police are looking for a witness whom they believe went to a nearby fire station and called police.

UPDATE: 04/26/2017 9:57am Jackson Police say the person show was a man who was last listed in stable condition. His identity has not yet been released but police say he was in a vehicle when he was shot. An argument led to the shooting. One or more suspects, they say, left the scene in a brown or gold Ford Taurus. Anyone with information that may be helpful to police is asked to call.

Male injured, stable condition. Altercation led to shooting. Suspect(s) fled in a brown or gold Ford Taurus. Victim was in a vehicle. https://t.co/Tv4uqYJvDo — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 26, 2017

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that took place at McDowell Road and McFadden Road this morning.

The JPD says one person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. No other information is known at this time.

WJTV is working with authorities to get more information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates throughout the morning.

JPD investigating a shooting that occurred at McDowell Rd./McFadden Rd. Shooting victim transported to Merit Health via private vehicle. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 26, 2017

