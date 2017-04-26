Lake Harbour Drive, Spillway Road to be resurfaced

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Ridgeland is gearing up for a resurfacing project for Lake Harbour Drive and Spillway Road.

City offficials said Lake Harbour Drive/Spilllway Road will be resurfaced from Northpark Drive to Breakers Lane.

They made the annoucment Wednesday morning.

“It’s is a big commuter route, it brings people into Ridgeland and carries people out into rankin county and people use it everyday over 20 something thousand cars and the economy of Ridgeland is important that we keep our streets up,” said Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee.