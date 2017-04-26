MDOC: Pike County escapee captured in Louisiana

By Published:
Antonio Henderson (Photo: MDOC)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WJTV) — A Department of Corrections inmate that escaped in Pike County over the weekend is back in custody.

MDOC authorities said 23-year-old Antonio Henderson was captured in Lake Charles, Louisiana Tuesday night.

A state Trooper arrested Henderson after authorities received a call about someone matching Henderson’s description on I-10.

Henderson escaped on April 20 while on a work detail in Pike County.

MDOC authorities said he stole a 2005 GMC that belonged to the Town of Summit.

He was serving a two-year sentence for a grand larceny charge out of Leflore County. Henderson will now face additional charges in connection with his escape.

He is being held at the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

