MDOC: Pike County escapee captured in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WJTV) — A Department of Corrections inmate that escaped in Pike County over the weekend is back in custody.
MDOC authorities said 23-year-old Antonio Henderson was captured in Lake Charles, Louisiana Tuesday night.
A state Trooper arrested Henderson after authorities received a call about someone matching Henderson’s description on I-10.
Henderson escaped on April 20 while on a work detail in Pike County.
MDOC authorities said he stole a 2005 GMC that belonged to the Town of Summit.
He was serving a two-year sentence for a grand larceny charge out of Leflore County. Henderson will now face additional charges in connection with his escape.
He is being held at the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.