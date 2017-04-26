MDOT Executive Director reacts to Special Session

Related Coverage MDOT sends letter to Gov. Bryant about budget

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is without a budget at this time. Governor Phil Bryant set a special session for June 5 to complete the budget for the next fiscal year which begins July 1.

“We are optimistic that we will get a budget. There is no guarantee until you have a budget. To limit the liability of the Department of Transportation which is the state of Mississippi we have to follow contract law,” says MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath.

MDOT is pressed for time when it comes to notifying its contractors about the lack of a budget.

“We will notify these contractors, and they will have a full 30-day notice so, in order to meet that, that has to be in their hands by June the first. In order to get it in their hands by June the first you have got to send these letters out on or around May 15th,” explains McGrath. “The first letter does not terminate or delay the job it just puts the contractors and the vendors on notice that if we do not get a budget, then there will be another notification later in June directing you on what you should do.”

The first batch of notifications will have minimal costs for the department. However, if a budget is not set by June 15th, more notices will be sent out to the contractors.

“State law says that we cannot authorize any expense after July 1 if we don’t have a budget. So they would have to prepare that job site to walk off and leave it. Now if that were to happen the costs to the state would be in the tens of millions of dollars,” says McGrath.

MDOT has about $3 billion worth of contracts. The department is requesting a $1.5 billion budget.