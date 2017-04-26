MDOT reschedules I-20 resurfacing project in Hinds County

Related Coverage I-20 W to close for bridge repair in Hinds County next weekend

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – A resurfacing project on I-20 that was scheduled for Hinds County this upcoming weekend is being rescheduled because inclement weather is expected.

The project is now scheduled to take place between May 5 through May 8, 2017.

During that time the westbound lane of I-20 will be closed for bridge repair on Valley Street. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says that repairs are necessary because the concrete bridge deck and steel girders below the bridge span were damaged during two trash fires that were set underneath the bridge, allegedly by trespassers.

In a written release MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath says, “We depend on local governments to enforce vagrancy laws, but with everyone experiencing budget challenges, we’re all doing the best we can with what we have. MDOT does not police vagrancy laws underneath bridges across the state, but when damage is done, it is our responsibility to fix it.”

Gibson & Associates Inc. has been contracted to make the necessary repairs at a cost of approximately $313,000.

MDOT says traffic will be diverted as follows:

Interstate 20 westbound will close at the Interstate 55 south split (Exit 44), and traffic who miss the recommended detour will be diverted to Interstate 55 southbound at 10 p.m. on Friday, May 5, and will be back open by 6 a.m. on Monday, May 8. Additionally, Interstate 20 westbound on-ramps at State/Gallatin Street, Terry Road and Interstate 55 northbound will be closed. Raymond Road, underneath the bridge, will also be closed.

DETOUR: Motorists wanting to travel west on Interstate 20 are encouraged to take Interstate 55 north to Interstate 220 south to return to Interstate 20 westbound. Motorists who miss the detour can turn around by taking the McDowell Road interchange back to Interstate 55 northbound to Interstate 220 south.

Warning signs will be placed in the area but drivers are advised to ac=void the area if possible and to use extra caution if using area detours.

Eastbound traffic on I-20 should not be directly affected.

If work is not able to be done between May 5-8th, alternate weekends for the work are May 12 through May 15 and/or May 19 through May 22, 2017.