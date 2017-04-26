JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi partnered with businesses to host a luntime walking events across the state for National Walk at Lunch Day.

In the Metro, a group gathered at Renaissance at Colony Park for a walk.

National Walk at Lunch Day is designed to help promote exercise and wellness.

“We know that regular exercise is important to maintaining and improving health for people of all ages, and walking is one of the simplest forms of exercise and can be done by most people,” said Meredith Bailess, Director of Corporate Communications with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi. “Much of our day is centered around work, school and other obligations and walking during lunchtime is an effective and practical way to incorporate structured exercise time into the day.”