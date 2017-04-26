New playground at Power APAC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Power Academic and Performing Arts Complex has a new playground.

School leaders held a dedication and ribbon cutting on Wednesay.

JPS administrators said the community helped rasie $41,688 for the project.

The project began in the Fall of 2015, when a committee was established to address the need for renovation and expansion of the existing playground.

Since then, the school has raised funds to purchase new equipment, renovate the playground area and make further improvements to the health and fitness program at Power APAC.

The project is sponsored by APAC A3 – Artists, Advocates & Accolades (APAC- A3), a 501 (c)(3) organization that advocates supporting projects and initiatives that benefit Power APAC.