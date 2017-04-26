Pearl Upper Elementary needs votes to get grant for new playground

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Pearl Upper Elementary is pushing for the community to vote for their school in a contest that will help them get a grant for a new playground.

Pearl Upper is the only Mississippi school in the running for the $100,000 grant.

School leaders, play is vital for creating wellness for children.

The school caters to 650 students daily. School officials said more than half the children there are considered economically disadvantaged, increasing the odds of childhood obesity.

Pearl Upper Elementary’s faculty and staff want to stop the problem and create a simple solution to encourage children to take advantage of the outdoors and natural sunlight.

You can vote one time every day. The deadline is May 12.

Click here to find out more about the grant and to vote.