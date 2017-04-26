Phone scammers identifying themselves at Hinds County deputies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said they’d received several complaints about residents receiving calls from scammers claiming to be deputies.

Officials said a man identifying himself as Deputy James Marshall, claiming to be with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is calling and threatening to arrest citizens if they don’t send money for failing to report for jury duty or failing to pay fines.

“No one from this department will be calling asking for money to settle a warrant, missing jury duty or old fines,” said Hinds County Major Pete Luke. “If you receive one of these calls, simply hang up,” said Hinds County Major Pete Luke.”

“Phone Scammer complaints have been on the increase lately. The phone numbers are difficult if not impossible to track down. The scammers most likely are not local. They tend to know enough personal information to convince a victim that they are receiving a call from a Law Enforcement Officer.”

Scammers typically demand a victim to immediately go to a local Walgreens and purchase a Green Dot card and request the number identified on the money card.”

Hinds County officials advise residents not to give out any person information over the phone. Report these incidents to your local law enforcement.