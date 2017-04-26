Pocahontas Avenue house fire in Jackson under investigation

WJTV Published: Updated:

UPDATE: 04/26/2017 6:31am Division Chief Sanders says that the home was determined to be a vacant home with no public utilities.  The cause remains under investigation.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Jackson fire investigators are working to determine what caused a house fire overnight on Pocahontas Avenue.

That fire is now under control and no injuries were reported.

JFD Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says firefighters arrived at approximately 2:08am on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.  The blaze at the home on the 3300 block of Pocahontas Avenue was fully involved.  The fire was reported to be under control at 3:44am.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s