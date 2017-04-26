Pocahontas Avenue house fire in Jackson under investigation

UPDATE: 04/26/2017 6:31am Division Chief Sanders says that the home was determined to be a vacant home with no public utilities. The cause remains under investigation.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Jackson fire investigators are working to determine what caused a house fire overnight on Pocahontas Avenue.

That fire is now under control and no injuries were reported.

JFD Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says firefighters arrived at approximately 2:08am on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. The blaze at the home on the 3300 block of Pocahontas Avenue was fully involved. The fire was reported to be under control at 3:44am.