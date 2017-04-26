Substitute teacher arrested after alleged relations with student

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – A substitute teacher has been arrested after authorities say he had sex with a teenage boy.

News outlets report 23-year-old Christopher Lewis was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of sexual battery against a 15-year-old male student. Lewis was a contracted worker at the Harrison County School District.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Lt. Coley Judy says the sex acts happened in a vehicle not on school grounds. The school’s principal notified police upon being told of a rumor.

Authorities say Lewis and the teen had sex last month and in April 2016. Lewis is being held on $150,000 bond and has asked for an attorney.

Judy says the teen told police the sex was consensual. State law dictates that the alleged acts are crimes as the student is a minor.