Woman wanted in Madison County for motor vehicle theft

MADISON COUNT, Miss. (WJTV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a wanted person.

Theresa Denise Brown is wanted for motor vehicle theft.

Authorities said the e U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is assisting in the search for Brown.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link