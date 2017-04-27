2017 Bassmasters Elite Fishing Tournament at Ross Barnett Reservoir

Andrew Nomura, Kristine Bellino, WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: WJTV Photo (from video)

MADISON COUNTY, RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – Fishing fans from around the country made their way to the Ross Barnett Reservoir for the Bassmasters Elite Fishing Tournament today.  The event has a tremendous economic impact on the Jackson metro area.

Anglers are putting their fishing skills to the test to catch the biggest fish.  But this event is not just about big fish, it also means big bucks.

Eric Lopez with B.A.S.S. says he does not the exact numbers but estimates that the tournament will bring over two million dollars to the area.

Bassmasters Elite Fishing Tournament 04272017

Paul Elias is an elite angler from Laurel, Mississippi who is competing in the tournament.  He says anything to help Mississippi is a good thing.  “It’s good publicity,” he says, “when you put two hundred people in town it helps the revenue.”

The tournament is broadcast live nationally via ESPN.  Lopez says that focuses attention on the area as a fishing destination.

The Bassmaster Elite Fishing Tournament ends on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s