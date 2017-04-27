All northbound lanes blocked on I-55 at Savannah Street exit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  Traffic is backed up on I-55 North because of a crash near the Savannah Street/ Daniel Lake Boulevard exit.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said all northbound lanes are blocked at this time.

MDOT also said some southbound traffic is experiencing delays because of the crash.

Drivers should avoid this area if possible.

