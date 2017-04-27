AmeriCorps graduation held in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — It was a day of celebration for more than 200 AmeriCorps members. They graduated after 10 months of service across the country.

260 traditional and FEMA Corps members walked across the stage at the Southern Region campus in Vicksburg. This graduating class came from all over the country to the city in July, while there, they responded to 10 diasters in communities who need their help.

Deputy Region Director Rich Smith talked with WJTV about why it’s so important to honor these students with a graduation ceremony.

“These young adults have given up 10 months of their lives to serve their country, to serve in austere circumstances to provide service where it’s needed most, where communities have been devastated by disasters.”