Arrest warrant issued for coach involved in fight at Ridgeland ball park

Video courtesy of Jackson Jambalaya

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — An arrest warrant has been issued by Ridgeland authorities for one of the coaches involved in a fight at a baseball park.

Police said Leroi Gray of Clinton filed a criminal affidavit against Eric Johnson.

The fight happened at Freedom Ridge Park on April 21.

Gray alleges that Johnson punched him several times in the head and the neck. A part of the video was caught on camera.

Ridgeland Police said the affidavit was presented to a Ridgeland Municipal Court Judge who signed an arrest warrant for Johnson on Thursday.

Officers said they’ve been in contact with Johnson and informed him of the outstanding arrest warrant and arrangements are being made for him to turn himself in.