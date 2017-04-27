Crash on I-55 North near Colony Park Blvd. exit

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — There is a crash on I-55 North near the Colony Park Boulevard and Madison Avenue exit.

This is near exit 107.

Law enforcement officers and first responders are on the scene.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the two right right lanes are blocked.

WJTV 12 has a crew headed to the scene.

Drivers, use caution in this area.

.@WJTV I55N traffic now moving after it was briefly shutdown while officers collected debris left from a rollover accident. pic.twitter.com/ZDAQvrF6Dp — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) April 27, 2017

