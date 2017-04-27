Crash on I-55 North near Colony Park Blvd. exit

By Published: Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — There is a crash on I-55 North near the Colony Park Boulevard and Madison Avenue exit.

This is near exit 107.

Law enforcement officers and first responders are on the scene.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the two right right lanes are blocked.

WJTV 12 has a crew headed to the scene.

Drivers, use caution in this area.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s