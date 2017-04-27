JPD honors 1st African American officer on the force

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The first African American to serve on the Jackson Police Department was honored with a special ceremony Thursday.

Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber and Police Chief Lee Vance presented Joe Land with a Lifetime Achievement Award. He was escorted to the police department for the ceremony in a limousine and a motor cade.

Land joined the capital city’s police force in 1963.

Many officers and his family members were present as city leaders presented Land with the award. He said he had no idea that he would have an impact on so many people.

