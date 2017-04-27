Rooker’s Rise

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – If the season ended today, Mississippi State outfielder Brent Rooker would lead the SEC in batting average, home runs and runs batted in.

Rooker says he worked a lot in the offseason on his swing and physique. He also says he spends a lot of time watching film of Josh Donaldson and Barry Bonds.

Despite his success and improvements, he doesn’t have a big fan in ESPN’s Keith Law. Law used to work in the front office for the Toronto Blue Jays.

