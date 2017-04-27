Traffic delays on I-20 West past Gallatin exit due to crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Traffic is moving slowly on I-20 West past the Gallatin Street exit.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the westbound left lane is blocked due to a crash.

Emergency officials are on the scene of the accident.

Drivers, be sure to use caution in the area.

