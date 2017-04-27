Tree falls, knocks out power in Fondren, Mississippi

FONDREN, Mississippi (WJTV) – A tree falls in Fondren and knocks out power for dozens of area homes.

The tree fell on Chickasaw Avenue near Hawthorne. Neighbors say they heard a series of loud noises when it happened. The tree damaged the roof of a home, a neighbor’s gate, and brought down a utility pole and power lines.

Neighbor Denise Krause said, “We were really lucky too. It went right between several of our trees. It did destroy our gate and fence but it looks like it could have been a lot worse.”

Another neighbor, Don Potts, says he has been back in the area since 1989 and this is the biggest tree he has seen come down int he neighborhood.

No one was hurt. The tree is on private property.