Trees, power lines down this morning after overnight storms

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Drivers are dodging downed trees this morning and thousands of area residents are without power after overnight storms.

A tree is completely blocking one lane of traffic on Raymond Road near the Wind Song apartment complex. Drivers are advised to use extra caution and allow a little extra time for travel this morning.

Another tree is blocking a portion of St. Charles Street near Denver. WJTV’s Natay Holmes says it appears that the tree pulled down some power lines as well. About 200 homes in that area are without power. In Fondren near Northwest Street and Franklin a utility pole has been damaged and there are downed lines there as well.

Tree down in West Jackson area on St. Charles Street. About 200 homes in this area without power this morning @WJTV pic.twitter.com/XealF9z6JA — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) April 27, 2017

Altogether there are more than one thousand outages in Hinds County, more than 200 in Madison, and approximately 900 in Warren County.

There is no official word yet as to when power will be back on for those utility customers affected.

In the meantime residents are reminded to avoid power lines that are loose, hanging, or on the ground, and to call police and the local utility company it appears that there are no authorities working in the area.

Hundreds are left without power around the metro area after last night's thunderstorms. At least 1,000 outages in Hinds Co. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/8EresKDoHx — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) April 27, 2017