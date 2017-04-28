5 children injured in Florida hit & run; Former MS officer charged with DUI

POLK COUNTY, Florida (WJTV) — A former Mississippi law enforcement officer is jailed in Florida for allegedly hitting five children. Authorities said he was driving under the influence.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, 48-year-old John Camfield was arrested Thursday night.

Authorities said he formally worked in law enforcement in Yalobusha County and Tunica County. They said he also once worked for the Oxford Police Department and the Hernando Police Department.

Officials said he was driving a Kia Rio near Poinciana on Allegheney Road approaching the intersection of Athabasca Drive.

A witness told law enforcement officers that Camfield leaned forward in the vehicle and then left the roadway onto the east shoulder. The witness said she saw the car hit multiple children. The vehilce left the scene, officials said.

A 15-year-old, a 14-year-old, a 12-year-old, and two 13-year-old children were injured, deputies said.

Both 13-year-old children sustained serious, life-threatening injuries.

Polk County authorities said evidence showed no signs of pre-impact braking and a post-crash debris field supported the fact the victims were off the roadway on the shoulder at the time of the crash.

Camfield is charged with two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, three counts of DUI with injury/property damage, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with injury, and one count of reckless driving.

A witness followed the suspect from the scene.

We’re told that Camfield crashed into a Nissan Murano on another street which caused him to stop finally. The investigation revealed that the suspect traveled approximately 4000 feet from the area of the hit and run to the second crash site.