Baseball coach involved in fight turns himself in

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The baseball coach accused of assaulting a coach on an opposing team at a Ridgeland baseball park a week ago has turned himself in.

Eric Winfield Johnson, of Marion, is facing a simple assault charge. Johnson turned himself in at Ridgeland Police headquarters Friday at 2 p.m., police said.

A video shows Johnson and Leroi Gray in an altercation at Freedom Ridge Park.

Authorities said Leroi Gray, of Clinton and Johnson, got into an argument after one of them was ejected from the game. The argument led to the fight outside of the playing field. Gray was hospitalized.