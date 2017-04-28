Court date rescheduled for Alcorn State University football players

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — More than a dozen Alcorn State University football players were arrested in connection with an on-campus brawl. The students were expected to be in court Friday, but none went before a judge.

Court officials said this was because one defendant, said to be very important to the entire case, was not there. The judge set a new court date for May 5.

The prosecutor said there were more than 100 charges against the players combined.

A fight broke out in the cafeteria April 10 and was caught on video. The video, which made rounds on social media, shows dozens of students throwing punches.

Several students filed complaints after the incident occurred.