Court date rescheduled for Alcorn State University football players

By Published: Updated:

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — More than a dozen Alcorn State University football players were arrested in connection with an on-campus brawl. The students were expected to be in court Friday, but none went before a judge.

Court officials said this was because one defendant, said to be very important to the entire case, was not there. The judge set a new court date for May 5.

The prosecutor said there were more than 100 charges against the players combined.

A fight broke out in the cafeteria April 10 and was caught on video. The video, which made rounds on social media, shows dozens of students throwing punches.

Several students filed complaints after the incident occurred.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s