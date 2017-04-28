Mayoral debate Friday, candidates social on Thursday

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: WJTV (photo from video)

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Jackson mayoral candidates will take part in a debate tonight.  It is hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Jackson area.

The debate starts at 7:00pm at the Mississippi College School of Law.

Candidates took part in a “mayoral social” on Thursday.  Kim Hackett of “Let’s Get Back to Caring” was among those interviewed.  She says events such as this social give members of the public to ask candidates those questions that are most important to them before they vote.

The primary for the mayoral race is on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

