Mom shares son’s story for ‘National Donate Life Month’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — April is National Donate Life Month, and for one mother who lost her son, it is a month of purpose.

Chase Wroten collapsed on a baseball field while pitching. He died not long after and his parents made the decision to donate his organs.

Six of Wroten’s organs went to five people in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Wroten’s mother, Liz, says she is grateful she and her family have been able to give the gift of life.

“We can see people that have his organs and when I see Linda, his heart recipient and the smile that she has on her face it just makes me smile because I know that she would not be here today either if it would not be that she got Chase’s heart,” she said.