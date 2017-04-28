Pearl River Basin Development District closing due to no federal funding

Next year, the Pearl River Basin Development District will close its doors for good.

It will transfer ownership of parks along the Pearl River over to counties in the state.

The Board has already started the process of contacting counties to start the transfer process.

The state agency made the decision Thursday during one of its board meetings. Counties had been paying assessment fees, which allowed the development district to provide them with grants for park maintenance and upgrades.

However, some of them have already separated from the organization and were handling the parks themselves.

That change, plus a lack of federal funding, and fewer grants led to a loss of the finance.