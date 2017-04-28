Poll shows Lumumba leading Democrats in Jackson mayoral race

Related Coverage Who is running for Jackson mayor?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — With the Jackson mayoral race just a few days away, a poll conducted this week on the candidates shows attorney

Chokwe Antar Lumumba in the lead.

The poll was done by Millsaps College and Chism Strategies on April 26 and April 27 and the survey was about the nine Democrats running to be Jackson’s mayor.

“Jackson voters are clearly conflicted about which candidate is the best possible option for leading the city forward,” said Dr. Nathan Shrader, assistant professor of political science and director of American Studies at Millsaps College. “The field of candidates is quite large and several appear to be breaking away from the pack. This has certainly turned into a real horserace.”

Who is leading the race?

The data shows that Lumumba leads with 29 percent of the vote. Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham comes in second with 20 percent of the votes. In third is State Senator John Horhn, with 19 percent of the votes.

Seventeen percent of the voters are undecided. The poll indicates that 7 percent of voters are supporting the incumbent mayor, Tony Yarber. Behind Yarber is Ronnie Crudup, Jr., which rounds off the top five.

The survey was dong by conducted live operation interviews and automated surveys.

How was the poll conducted?

Surveyors said the total sample of likely Jackson voters was 767 for a margin of error of +/-3.5%. Millsaps and Chism used previous municipal election voting patterns to weight the survey by ethnicity, gender, and age.

Results only showed the nine candidates running as Democrats, not the Independents or Republicans.

What should be the Mayor’s top priority?

The majority of people surveyed said fighting crime should be the Mayor’s top priority. Repairing streets and creating jobs came in second and third. See the poll rankings below.

View the survey

The polling summary also shows the breakdown of ethnicity groups in support each candidate, hypothetical runoff matchups, and more information about the undecided voters.

Click here to view the full study.