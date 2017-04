FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) — Florence Middle School administrators are encouraging their students as they take their state test.

The school has signs across the campus that send positive messages to the students.

The Rankin County School District tweeted a photo of one classroom door that says “Keep Calm and Rock the Test.” They have other messages placed throughout the school.

School officials wrote on one of the sidewalks with chalk “Good Luck Algebra Students.”

Florence Middle School went ALL OUT to encourage their students taking state tests today! #RCSDg2b pic.twitter.com/0IGluEqfId — RCSD (@RankinSchools) April 28, 2017