Surveillance video shows burglary at Woodrow Wilson business

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A business owner says his Woodrow Wilson business was burglarized overnight.

The thief broke into the business by bending the garage door attached to the business. Surveillance video captured the break-in on camera.

The owner, Randy Phillips, said the alarm system didn’t go off because the burglar ducked below the sensor.

The video thief went into the office and looked for items to steal. Phillips said he doesn’t keep any valuables there overnight and even leaves the empty cash register open to show that there is nothing inside.

Phillips said it had been several years since his business has had a break-in. The burglar stole some candy and a few other items. Nothing major was taken.

“We’ve been very lucky considering what all has been going on in Jackson with crime and other convenience stores being broken into,” he said.

